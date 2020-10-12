Netflix offre l’abbonamento con lo sconto del 50% su tutto il catalogo

Netflix offre uno sconto sugli abbonamenti al 50%. Vediamo le condizioni e il catalogo completo delle serie tv proposte dalla piattaforma streaming.

Per anticipare il Prime Day di Amazon, Netflix ha lanciato un’offerta per gli abbonamenti in Italia.

L’offerta promossa dal colosso streaming riguarda i nuovi utenti che intendono sottoscrivere un abbonamento per il quale sarà applicato uno sconto del 50% per i primi due mesi. Per aderire alla promozione, è necessario inserire il proprio indirizzo e-mail e procedere alla creazione guidata dell’account, seguendo le indicazioni fornite dal portale ufficiale di Netflix.

L’offerta è valida solo per i nuovi abbonati a Netflix in Italia e le formule sono tre: Base, Standard e Premium. Il primo consente di guardare i contenuti su un solo schermo a risoluzione 480p e costa 7,99 euro al mese. Il secondo pacchetto consente la visione in contemporanea fino a due schermi a risoluzione 1080p a un prezzo pari a 11,99 euro al mese. Invece la sottoscrizione Premium costa invece 15,99 euro al mese e prevede la visione di contenuti in 4K HDR su fino a quattro schermi contemporaneamente. Su questi prezzi indicati non è stato applicato lo sconto del 50%.

12 Monkeys (stagione 3)

21 Thunder (stagione 1)

24 (stagioni 1-8 + Live Another Day)

45 giri (stagione 1)

1983 (stagione 1)

3% (stagione 1-4)

A Love So Beautiful (stagione 1)

Adventure Time (stagioni 1-3 5-6)

After Life (stagione 1-2)

Agent (stagione 1)

Aj and the Queen (stagione 1)

Alexa e Katie (stagione 1-4)

Al Hayba (stagione 1)

Alias Grace (miniserie)

All About the Washingtons (stagione 1)

Altered Carbon (stagione 1-2)

Alto Mare (stagione 1-3)

Altro che caffè (stagione 1-2)

Il Caso OJ Simpson – American Crime Story

L’assassinio di Gianni Versace – American Crime Story

American Odyssey (stagione unica)

American Vandal (stagione 1-2)

Amici di Letto (stagione unica)

Anne – Chiamatemi Anna (stagione 1-3)

Another Life, stagione 1

Aquarius (stagione 1-2)

Archer (stagioni 1-10)

Ares (stagione 1)

Argon (stagione 1)

Arrested Development (stagioni 1-5)

Ascension (stagione unica)

Ash vs Evil Dead (stagione 1-3)

Atypical (stagione 1-3)

A Very Secret Service (stagioni 1-2)

Away (stagione 1)

Baby (stagione 1-3)

Backstage (stagione 1)

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (stagione 1)

Bard of Bloods (stagione 1)

Bates Motel (stagioni 1-5)

Benvenuti in Famiglia (stagione 1)

Betaal (stagione 1)

Better Call Saul (stagioni 1-4) + stag. 5 ep/sett.

Between (stagioni 1-2)

Big Mouth (stagione 1-3)

Biohackers (stagione 1)

Bitten (stagione 1-3)

Black Earth Rising (miniserie)

Black Lightning (un ep. a settimana)

Black Mirror (stagioni 1-5) + Bandersnatch (film interattivo)

Black Sails (stagioni 1-4)

Black Summer (stagione 1)

Bloodline (stagioni 1-3)

Bloodride (stagione 1)

Blood & Water (stagione 1)

Blue Mountain State (stagioni 1-3 + film Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland)

Bodyguard (stagione 1)

Bonding (stagione 1)

Bordertwon (stagione 1-3)

Boris (stagione 1-3)

BoJack Horseman (stagioni 1-6)

Breaking Bad (serie completa) + El Camino

Brews Brothers (stagione 1)

Broadchurch (stagioni 1-3)

Brotherhood (stagione 1)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (stagioni 1-5)

Buongiorno Veronica (stagione 1)

C’era una seconda volta (stagione 1)

Call the Midwife – L’amore e la vita (stagioni 1-2-3-4-5)

Califfato (stagione 1)

Carmen Sandiego (stagione 1-3)

Castle and Castle (stagione 1)

Castlevania (stagione 1-3)

Chambers (stagione 1)

Champions (stagione unica)

Chewing Gum (stagioni 1-2)

Chesapeake Shores (stagione 1-3)

Chiami il mio Agente (stagione 1-3)

Ci Mancava solo Nick – No Good Nick (stagione 1)

Club de Cuervos (stagioni 1-4)

Coisa mas Linda – La cosa più bella (stagione 1-2)

Collateral (miniserie)

Come Vendere Droga online (in fretta) (stagioni 1-2)

Continuum (stagioni 1-4)

Control Z (stagione 1)

Community (completa)

Colony (stagioni 1-3)

Crashing (stagione 1)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (stagione 1-4)

Crazyhead (stagione 1)

Creeped Out (stagioni 1-2)

Criminal (stagione 1)

Criminal UK (stagione 2)

Crossing Lines (stagioni 1-2-3)

Cuckoo (stagioni 1-5)

Curon (stagione 1)

Cursed (stagione 1)

Damnation (stagione unica)

Dark (stagione 1-2)

Deadwind (stagione 1-2)

Dark Popo Gang (docuserie)

Daybreak (stagione 1

Deep Water (mini)

Derek (stagioni 1-3)

Dead to Me (stagione 1-2)

Dear White People (stagione 1-3)

Degrassi: Next Class (stagioni 1-4)

Delhi Crime (stagione 1)

Derry Girls (stagione 1-2)

Designated Survivor (stagioni 1-3 )

Destini in Fiamme (stagione 1)

Diablero (stagioni 1-2)

Dion – Raising Dion (stagione 1)

Dirk Gently Agenzia di Investigazione Olistica (stagioni 1-2 conclusa)

Dirty John (stagioni 1-2 antologica)

Disincanto (parte 1-2)

Disjointed (stagione 1 conclusa)

Doctor Foster (stagioni 1-2)

Dogs of Berlin (stagione 1)

Don’t Trust the B**** in Apt.

23 – Non fidarti della st***** dell’Int. 23 (serie completa)

Dracula (mini)

Dynasty (stagione 1 3)

Eastsiders (stagione 1-4)

Easy (stagione 1-3)

Edha (stagione 1)

El Capo (stagioni 1-3)

Elite (stagione 1-3)

El Vato (stagione 1-2)

Empresses in the Palace (drama cinese)

Emily in Paris (stagione 1)

Estate di Morte (stagione 1)

Everything Sucks! (stagione 1)

Extracurricular (stagione 1)

F is for Family (stagione 1-4)

Fauda (stagione 1-2)

Family Guy – I Griffin (stagioni 11-17)

Felice o quasi (stagione 1)

Feel Good (stagione 1)

Final Space (stagione 1-2)

Flaked (stagione 1-2)

Followers (stagione 1)

Free Rein (stagione 1-3)

Fresh Meat (stagioni 1-4)

Freud (stagione 1)

Friends From College (stagione 1-2)

Friends (serie completa)

Frontiera – Frontier (stagione 1-3)

Frontiera Verde (miniserie)

From Dusk till Dawn – Dal tramonto all’alba (stagioni 1-3)

Fuller House – Le amiche di mamma (stagione 1-5)

Gentefied (stagione 1)

Get Even (stagione 1)

Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045 (stagione 1)

Ghost Wars (stagione 1)

Ghoul (stagione 1)

Girlboss (stagione unica)

Giorno per Giorno – One Day At a Time (stagioni 1-3)

Glacè (stagione 1)

Glitch (stagione 1-3)

Glee (stagioni 1-6)

GLOW (stagione 1-3)

Godless (stagione 1)

Good Witch (stagioni 1-5)

Good Girls (stagione 1-3)

Gotham (stagione 1-5)

Gossip Girl (stagioni 1-6)

Grace and Frankie (stagioni 1-6)

Great News (stagioni 1-2)

Greenleaf (stagioni 1-5)

Greenhouse Academy (stagioni 1-4)

Grensland – Terra di confine (stagione 1)

Grimm (stagioni 1-6)

Guilt (stagione unica)

Gypsy (stagione 1)H2O (stagioni 1-3)

Happy (stagione 1-2)

Happy Valley (stagioni 1-2)

Haters Back Off (stagione 1-2)

Hatfield & McCoys (mini)

Havana Noir – Le Indagini di Mario Conde 1

Helix (stagioni 1-2)

H Helen (stagione 1)

Hill House (stagione 1)

Hinterland (stagione 1-2-3)

Hollywood (miniserie)

Homeland (stagioni 1-6)

Home For Christmas (stagione 1)

Hook (stagione 1)

Hostages (stagione 1-2)

How I Met Your Mother (serie completa)

How To Get Away With Murder (stagioni 1-4)

Huge in France (stagione 1)

Hymn of Death (stagione 1)

I Am Not Okay With This (stagione 1)

I banditi di Jan (stagione 1)

I Ciarlatani (stagione 1)

I Corvi Neri (stagione 1)

I Delitti del Valhalla (stagione 1)

I Dodici Giurati (stagione 1)

I Have a Script (stagione 1)

Il Caso (stagione 1)

Il Club delle Baby-sitter (stagione 1)

Il Colore delle Magnolie (stagione 1)

Il Detenuto (stagione 1)

Il mio grande amico Dude (stagione 1)

Il Nome della Rosa (mini)

Il Prescelto (stagione 1-2)

Il Processo (stagione 1)

Il Regista nudo (stagione 1)

Il Vicino (stagione 1)

Immortals (stagione 1)

Impero Ottomano (miniserie)

In Fuga – Fugitiva (stagione 1)

Ingovernable (stagioni 1-2)

Innocent (stagione 1)

Insatiable (stagione 1-2)

Intersection (stagione 1)

Into the Night (stagione 1)

In The Bosom of a Thorn (stagione 1)

Irrefrenabili (stagione 1)

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay (stagione 1)

iZombie (stagioni 1-3)

Jack Taylor (9 episodi)

Jane the Virgin (stagione 1-5)

Juana Inès (stagione 1)

Julie and the Phantoms (stagione 1)

Justice (stagione 1)

Killjoys (stagione 1-2)

Kingdom (stagioni 1-2)

Kiss Me First (stagione 1)

Knightfall (stagione 1-2)

L’atterraggio Perfetto (stagione 1)

La Barriera (stagione 1)

La Casa de las Flores (stagione 1-3)

La Casa di Carta (stagione 1-2)

La Catedral del Mar (stagione 1)

La collina dei conigli (miniserie animata)

La Famiglia McKellan (stagione 1A)

La Foresta (stagione 1)

La Mante – The Mantis (stagione 1)

La Mitomane (stagione 1)

La Reina del Sur (stagione 1-2)

La Tregua (stagione 1)

La Vittima Numero 8 (stagione 1)

Las Chicas del Cable – Le Ragazze del Centralino (stagioni 1-6)

Lady Dynamite (stagioni 1-2)

Land Girls (serie completa)

Lampedusa (miniserie)

La Rapina del Secolo (miniserie)

Lavoro a Mano Armata (stagione 1)

Legends of Tomorrow (stagione 1-3)

Le Chalet 1

Le Imperatrici della notte (stagione 1)

Le Terrificanti avventure di Sabrina (stagione 1-3 + ep. Natale)

Le Streghe dell’East End (stagioni 1-2)

Lettera al Re (stagione 1)

Lilyhammer 1-3

Limitless (stagione unica)

Living with Yourself (stagione 1)

Little Things (stagioni 1-3)

Loaded (stagione 1)

Lo show di Big Show (stagione 1)

Lost (serie completa)

Lost in Space (stagione 1-2)

Love (stagioni 1-3 conclusa)

Love Alarm (stagione 1)

Love Death & Robots (stagione 1)

Lovesick (ex Scrotal Recall) (stagione 1-3)

Lucifer (stagione 1-3-5A)

Luna Nera (stagione 1)

L’ultimo dragone (stagione 1)

Luther (stagioni 1-5)

Mad Man (stagioni 1-7)

Manhunt: Unabomber (stagione 1)

Maniac (miniserie)

Mar de Plastico (stagioni 1-2)

Marcella (stagione 1-3)

Marco Polo (stagioni 1-2)

Marianne (stagione 1)

Marlon (stagione 1-2)

Marseille (stagione 1-2)

Marvel’s Agents of S.

H.I.E.L.D. (stagioni 1-6)

Marvel’s Daredevil (stagioni 1-3)

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (stagioni 1-2)

Marvel’s Luke Cage (stagioni 1-2)

Marvel’s Iron Fist (stagioni 1-2)

Marvel’s The Punisher (stagioni 1-2)

Mars (stagione 1)

Master Of None (stagioni 1-2)

Medical Police (stagione 1)

Meglio di Noi (stagione 1)

Merlin (stagioni 1-5)

Merry Happy Whatever (stagione 1)

Messiah (stagione 1)

Meet the Adebanjos (stagioni 1-3)

Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories (stagione 1)

MINDHUNTER (stagione 1-2)

Misfits (serie completa)

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (stagioni 1-3)

Modern Family (stagioni 1-10)

Mr. Iglesias (stagioni 1-2)

Mr Sunshine (stagione 1)

My Country: The New Age, stagione 1

Narcos (stagioni 1-3)

Narcos: Messico (stagione 1-2)

Natale con uno sconosciuto (stagione 1)

Nero a Metà (stagione 1)

New Girl (stagioni 1-7)

Noi siamo l’onda (stagione 1)

Non Ho mai – Never Have I Ever (stagione 1)

Non Puoi Nasconderti (stagione 1)

Norseman (stagione 1-3)

Notti Bianche (stagione 1)

Novine (stagione 1)

Nowhere Man (stagione 1)

Occupied (stagioni 1-2)

O Mecanismo (stagione 1-2)

October Faction (stagione 1)

Oktoberfest birra e sangue (stagione 1)

On My Block (stagione 1-3)

Once Upon a Time – C’era una volta (stagioni 1-7)

Orange Is The New Black (stagioni 1-7)

Orphan Black (stagioni 1-2-3-4-5)

OSMOSIS (stagione 1)

Oscuro Desiderio (stagione 1)

Outer Banks (stagione 1)

Ozark (stagione 1-3)

Pablo Escobar el patron del mal (stagione 1)

Pantano (stagione 1)

Paquita Salas (stagione 1-3)

Paradise PD (parte 1-2)

Paranoid (stagione 1)

Party of Five (stagioni 1-6)

Peaky Blinders (stagione 1-5)

Penny Dreadful (stagioni 1-2-3)

Pine Gap (stagione 1)

Plan Coeur (stagioni 1-2)

Please Like Me (stagioni 1-4)

Pose (stagione 1-2)

Pretty Little Liars (stagioni 1-7)

Prison Break (stagioni 1-5)

Profumo (stagione 1)

Puerta 7 (stagione 1)